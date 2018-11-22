Fig Galette Recipe

Makes 2 tarts

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 4 hours

Ingredients

For the dough:

3 ½ cups|500 grams all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

29 tablespoons|410 grams European-style butter

2 ½ teaspoons|6 grams kosher salt

3 tablespoons|40 grams granulated sugar

For the filling:

3 pounds|1400 grams figs, quartered

¾ cup|160 grams granulated sugar

2 teaspoons|8 grams kosher salt

3 tablespoons|40 grams lime juice

5 tablespoons|48 grams cornstarch

4 tablespoons|60 grams unsalted butter

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

raw sugar, to garnish

whipped cream, for serving

Directions

Make the dough: Place the flour, salt, and sugar in a food processor. Add the butter and pulse until pea-sized crumbles form. With the motor running, slowly add ½ cup|120 ml cold water until a dough forms. Remove from the food processor and, using your hands, knead slightly to form a smooth dough, but taking care not to overwork it. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 2 hours. Make the filling: Meanwhile, toss the figs, granulated sugar, salt, lime juice, cornstarch, and brown butter together in a bowl. Refrigerate the filling until ready to use. On a lightly floured surface, roll the dough into a 10-inch rustic circle. Transfer the dough to a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Pile the filling up in the middle, leaving about a 1 ½-inch border. Egg wash the sides. Start folding over the sides, working your way around the circle, to form an open face galette. Brush the dough with more egg wash and sprinkle with the raw sugar. Let the galette rest in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes. Heat the oven to 375°F. Bake until golden brown, about 30 minutes. Cool slightly before transferring to a cutting board. Serve with freshly whipped cream.

