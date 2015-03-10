Finally, an Emoji Keyboard for Your Computer

Forget QWERTY, there’s a new computer keyboard in town—the Emoji Keyboard. Art and technology company Disc Cactus have designed a sleek silicone keyboard cover that replaces each letter with a different emoji (“Y” is “heart emoji” and “T” is “poop emoji,” etc.), and they’ve taken to Kickstarter to bring their design to the masses.

Using the Emoji Keyboard is easy: after placing the cover over your keyboard, it’s as simple as installing the “magic software that makes it work,” which translates keystrokes into smileys and eggplants with a quick toggle of the caps lock (because who needs to type in all caps anyway?).

Videos by VICE

The idea seems so obvious, it’s surprising it doesn’t already exist (that we know of). “We first built the Emoji Keyboard so we could type our own name (yes, our real company name is spelled with the “disk” and “cactus” emoji characters),” they explain on their Kickstarter page. *insert thumbs up emoji here*

Add the keyboard to your emoji toolkit by visiting their Kickstarter page.

Visit Disc Cactus’ website to see more one-of-a-kind projects and media art.

If you also have an awesome project to share, email us: editor@thecreatorsproject.com.

Related:

Yung Jake Is Making Emoji Portraits of Celebrities

Step Inside ‘The Garden of Emoji Delights’

Transform Any Image Into An Emoji Mosaic

An Emoji-Only Social Network Wants To Fix The Internet…With Smiley Faces