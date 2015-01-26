Finally, Your Weird Ears Can Have Perfectly-Sized Headphones

It’s difficult to admit, but I’m one of those unfortunate souls whose bodies always tends to be right in between industry-standard sizes: my shirts fall between small and medium, shoe size toes the 9.5-10, and so on. When it comes to headphones, it’s the same struggle: earbuds are too big but over-ear headphones are too tight.

Designer Itamar Jobani may have the answer to all my music listening woes, however, in the form of OwnPhones, a 3D scanning and printing process that results in headphones customized to fit a individual ear canals. Simply by taking a video of your own ear and sending the data to OwnPhones’ headquarters, they’ll send you back a one-of-a-kind wireless earbud. Buyers can choose between simple, sporty fits, custom patterns, and even an “elite” designer collection that looks like what the Greek gods might use for their iPhones.

Videos by VICE

Below, learn how OwnPhones could be the headphone heralds of a 3D-printed, custom-fit future:

OwnPhones from Ryan Trenhaile on Vimeo.

Learn more or get your own at the OwnPhones website.

Related:

3D-Printed Jewelry Collection Takes Inspiration From Arthropods

Turn Your Foursquare Check-In Data Into Jewelry

MP3 Jewelry Simplifies The Listening Experience

Jennifer Cupri’s Jewelry Highlights The Subconscious Messages Of Body Language