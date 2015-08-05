Find Your Zen in Time-Collapsed Kites

20 Minutes of Kite Flying Time Collapsed: San Diego Study #6 from Cy Kuckenbaker on Vimeo.

Filmmaker Cy Kuckenbaker summons a flock of flying kites in his new time-collapsed short. Kuckenbaker started flying kites last summer after he injured his arm and couldn’t surf or swim. Using After Effects, Kuckenbaker separated 20 minutes of kite flying footage and compiled it together into a single, 88-second long piece. The single kite, duplicated, swarms like a group of flies or a school of fish, with the distinguished sense of calm found in their chaotic intersecting flight patterns.

Videos by VICE

Kuckenbaker’s film was shot on a gloomy summer morning this past June on a beach in San Diego county right on the U.S border with Baja Mexico. The neighborhood visible in the bottom left of the frame is Playas de Tijuana, a place that Kuckenbaker describes as historically rich but politically complex—an area of Mexico that has been hit heavy with drug conflict and sewage issues, central topics in a complicated string of local and national debates. Kuckenbaker says in the video’s description, “it’s serendipity that I made a video about hidden complexity in a place with an enormous amount of hidden complexity.”

For more from Cy Kuckenbaker, visit his website, Twitter, and Instagram, and check out more time-condensed footage below.

Related:

Time-Condensed Surf Video Captures An Entire Swell All At Once

Swooping Seagull Flight Paths Revealed in Time-Blended Video

Cy Kuckenbaker Creates The Ultimate Traffic Patterns