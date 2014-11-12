Photos from Burma's Most Dangerous and Beautiful Festival

At the end of the eighth month of the Burmese calendar, when the moon is full, locals from around Shan State gather in the town of Taunggyi to launch hundreds of hot-air balloons packed with homemade fireworks at the Tazaungdaing Festival to mark the end of the rainy season.
Though known as one of the region’s most spectacular events all year, it is also consider one of the world’s oddest, containing hand-powered Ferris wheels, curious carnival games, and cruel animal shows. The explosive-laced balloons are known to collapse, which can be quite dangerous since thousands of spectators show up for the festival—this year four people lost their lives during the celebration, while 12 others were injured. The photos that follow are a peek into one of the world’s most beautiful and dangerous celebrations.