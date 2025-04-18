The Playdate Handheld Console Is Not Only Getting a “Second Season,” but I’m Now Endlessly Obsessed With It

The Playdate handheld console came out in 2022, arguably a disastrous time for the weirdo console that could to release. Yet, it’s chugging along, and I might need to bite the bullet and support it in the name of our continued indie game/dev support! (…And indie console?) So, your first logical question: “Isn’t a Playdate something boundary-crossing adults impose on hapless children?” …Yes. But also, it’s a truly unique handheld with a crank on the side!

Play video

Per the Playdate’s official website: “Playdate is a truly unique gaming handheld system that is a celebration of video games. It’s yellow. It fits in your pocket. [The Console] includes amazing games from prolific and first-time developers. It has a beautiful black-and-white screen, and yes, it also has a crank,” a description reads!

Videos by VICE

“Created with great attention to detail and affection by app developer and video game publisher Panic, in collaboration with Teenage Engineering, Playdate hopes to capture the spirit of endless possibility and excitement that games have given us since the beginning. Playdate’s collection of games will delight players with their inventiveness and ingenuity. And in addition to introducing players to brand new games, Playdate also encourages people to create their own imaginative games and interactive software using a suite of easy development tools. In short, Playdate was made just for fun.”

Screenshot: Panic Inc.

So, the “first season” of the Playdate came with 24 games. With A-list indie talents such as Bennett Foddy (QWOP/Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy), Lucas Pope (Papers, Please/Return of the Obra Dinn), and Serenity Forge (Loving Life/Neversong) — to name a few. The upcoming second season will cost $39 and consist of 12 games. The Playdate itself is $229.00 and comes with the entirety of the console’s first season (here).

We all know what happened with the Meta Quest 3 and my impulse control. Perhaps the Playdate is inevitable. Plus, Shaun already has one up on me with the ModRetro, you know? If he can champion that handheld, maybe this crank-wieldin’ weirdo of a console will fly the Dwayne banner in due time! I’m a sucker for an innovative gimmick — what can I say?