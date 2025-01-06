I’ve Been Fully Converted -- I Now Own a Meta Quest 3, and I Need To Tell You What It’s Like as a VR Rookie

It didn’t take long, did it? Indeed, I’m now a Meta Quest 3 fiend. With Shaun’s guidance, I received a VR crash course. I’ll tell y’all this right at the top: VR is life-changing. We already touched on our Demeo experiences, so I won’t go too deep there. But, that particular game is twenty times better in VR. It’s genuinely like playing an in-person Tabletop RPG with your friends. And that’s not the only great thing about my early Meta Quest 3 experiences!

If you’ve never put a VR headset on but have always loved gaming, nothing prepares you for the first time doing something as simple as interacting with menus. It’s intuitive, bright, responsive — and it’s just plain cool. When I created my avatar, I was blown away by how detailed the options were. I was expecting something bare-bones and stiff, but you truly can create yourself. Well, with the Meta Quest 3, anyway. Though I’m sure the other VR headsets have solid avatar creation options, too!

The Meta Quest 3 itself fit pretty well and didn’t make me suffer during longer play sessions. I will say that I need to buy one of those accessories that offer extra padding and extend the Meta Quest 3’s battery life. But, otherwise? Smooth sailing!

Screenshot: YouTube/Meta Quest

I’m so excited for the meta quest 3’s future

I’ve spent most of my Meta Quest 3 time so far playing Demeo, admittedly. However, I dabbled in Beat Saber and Walkabout Mini Golf. I need to work on my hand-eye coordination for Beat Saber because I’m terrible right now. But, Walkabout Mini Golf? Worth the price of the headset all by itself.

I mean that. Playing mini golf in VR is so peaceful. For the brief duration I played Walkabout Mini Golf, my troubles melted away. The music is soothing, the environments are varied and beautifully rendered, and it’s genuinely challenging! I played one pirate-themed course, and I have so many other courses to enjoy!

So, what’s my immediate Meta Quest plan? Well, I’m building my VR stamina so I can formally review Batman: Arkham Shadow. As an eternal Batman geek, it’s my destiny to review that game. But, I heard it’s physically demanding, so I’m “training” to be worthy of Becoming the Bat. Overall, though? Get yourself a VR headset. I’ve been championing the Meta Quest 3 because it’s my only point of reference. But, trust me: it’ll pay for itself within the first week of you owning it! Join us.