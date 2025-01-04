Seriously, Though, ‘Demeo’ Is the Tabletop RPG VR Dream That Will Hold Me Over Until the ‘Dungeons and Dragons’ VR Game

I know, Shaun already talked about our Demeo adventures. But, I gotta talk about how amazing this game is. So, first, I want to shout out Resolution Games’ upcoming Dungeons and Dragons VR game — tentatively titled “Project Jade“! There aren’t any concrete details about it yet, but if Demeo is a “trial” for a grander Tabletop RPG experience? Resolution Games may be the first studio to win the Game of the Year award with a VR title. Demeo is so good, I firmly believe things can only go up from there.

So, being my excitable, reckless self, I did half of the tutorial before joining forces with Shaun. Before we started our run, Shaun had to walk me through some of the finer points I would’ve learned had my happy ass did the entire tutorial. Things were off to an optimistic start!

Indeed, he chose Kai, the Assassin, and I chose Molthas, the Bard. Now, I’m not a Tabletop RPG/Dungeons and Dragons master. I watch a whole bunch of TTRPG campaigns on YouTube, and Baldur’s Gate 3 was my first formal foray into the genre. However, I know enough to know that, for a two-person session, perhaps I should’ve chosen a class that wasn’t a goddamn Bard. Admittedly, Molthas had some heat on him. He has a tornado spell that decimates your enemies. The catch? Once you cast it, you can’t control it. So, that was fun.

Screenshot: Resolution Games

‘demeo’ is the vr ‘dungeons and dragons’-lite experience everyone should play

There’s Shaun, Assassin Extraordinaire, doing his damnedest. Stabbing folks from the shadows, benefiting from good rolls, and positioning himself for success. Meanwhile, I’m lagging in the back, doing measly damage and hoping to simply not perish. For anyone I successfully convince to play Demeo, let me put you on game.

Do not — and I repeat, do not — choose a Bard without a full four-person party. Without doing too much of a play-by-play, poison ruined me, and Shaun got clapped by a huge Fire Elemental. Didn’t even make it past the first floor. We laughed and decided to try again. This time, I wisened up a bit. I chose a Warlock, Shaun chose a Sorcerer. We did much better this time around!

I had an adorable cat companion, Cána! Who leveled up independently, which was a welcome surprise! Shaun and I were casting spells left and right, fighting goblins and giant spiders. We were utilizing environmental hazards to attack groups of enemies. Shaun rolled a critical success, shooting lightning at a group of enemies that wiped most of them out and allowed me to clean up the stragglers. We. Were. Cookin’.

…Eventually, we just got overwhelmed. In desperation, I shot a water bomb near a few enemies, thinking I wasn’t close enough to be affected. Well, I was downed one reckless spell later, and Shaun, beseiged by archers, was popped in the back of the head to end our run once more. Again, having not even left the first floor.

Screenshot: Resolution Games

‘demeo’ is both a great beginner’s tool and a secret soulslike i can’t get enough of

Before Shaun and I started playing, I did a cursory check on Steam and looked at some reviews. Most folks (rightfully) love the game! Those who didn’t fell into two categories. 1. People expecting a deep Dungeons and Dragons campaign who didn’t like that Demeo mainly focused on battles, placements, and strategies. 2. People who resented that the game beat their asses.

But, I’ll say this. Demeo is the kind of game you have to take seriously. You have to coordinate with your squad, you need to have a game plan, and you have to keep your good spells for when things get dicey. Yes, you’ll get beat if you don’t come correct. But, even in “losing,” Demeo was genuinely one of the most refreshing, euphoric gaming experiences I’ve ever had. And it already validates both VR as a format and my new Meta Quest 3!

That upcoming Dungeons and Dragons VR game is exactly where it needs to be: in Resolution Games’ capable, innovative hands! When the time comes, you best believe Shaun and I (and the rest of the gang, right?) will be first in line to lace up our boots and march forward to certain (yet delightful) doom!

Also, Demeo is available as a Flat (non-VR) game on Steam! However, I’m happy to report that VR, if you can get your hands on a headset, is the definitive experience here.