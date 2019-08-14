Fitness Influencer Washes Her Butt With Holy Water from Temple in Bali, Angers Locals

After the legendary incident involving an Indian family that tried to ransack a hotel room in Bali, two tourists from the Czech Republic have made a complete ass of themselves. Fitness influencers Sabina Dolezalova and Zdenek Slouka visited a temple in Bali’s Ubud Monkey Forest, a sacred space which contains three temples and over 700 monkeys. The couple was just chilling by a tiny waterfall when they decided to film some ass splashing and share it with the world. At first, the video shows them laughing and hugging on the holy grounds, something that locals already consider disrespectful. They then took things to the next level when Slouka suddenly lifted Dolezalova’s skirt and splashed some holy water onto her butt. Locals who’ve seen the video have since asked for a tourist boycott from temples in Bali.

Ultimately, the couple had to apologise for their actions. According to a representative of the local police department, Nyoman Nuryana, they personally apologised to the locals of Padangtegal village, who own the temple.

In their pursuit for penance, they will also have to partake in a traditional ceremony and seek forgiveness from the gods on August 15.

In view of all the negative comments, not only has the pair gone private on Instagram, but they’ve also released an apology video, claiming that they were unaware of the water’s significance.

However, they’ve become the butt of all jokes again as many Czech-speaking citizens have pointed out that their conversation in the previous video they posted suggested that they always knew they were playing around with holy water.

