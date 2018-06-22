Fjord Shrimp Tacos Recipe

Servings: 1

Prep time: 30 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

for the salsa diabla chipotle:

13 small dried chipotle chiles

1 tablespoon grapeseed oil

¼ ounce|8 grams small onion, finely chopped

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

16 tablespoons|229 grams|2 sticks unsalted butter

½ teaspoon apple cider vinegar

kosher salt, to taste

for the guacachile:

1 large bunch coriander with stems (about 2 ounces|60 grams)

2 avocados, halved, peeled, and pitted

2 jalapeños

1 cup|100 grams thinly sliced white onion

1 garlic clove

2 teaspoons fine salt

for the crema cabbage

⅓ cup|20 grams thinly sliced white cabbage

1 teaspoon|6 grams crème fraiche

kosher salt, to taste

for 2 tacos:

grapeseed oil, for frying

3 ½ ounces|100 grams fjord shrimps or medium shell-on shrimp

2 fresh corn tortillas

1 ½ tablespoons|30 grams salsa diabla chipotle

1 tablespoon|20 grams guacachile

⅓ cup|26 grams crema cabbage

3 stems cilantro, leaves picked

lime wedges, to serve

Directions

Make the salsa diabla: Rehydrate the chilies by submerging them in boiling water and allow to soak for 2 hours. Drain, then finely chop. Heat the oil in a small saucepan over medium-high. Add the chilies, onion, and garlic and cook until soft, 2 minutes. Add the butter and vinegar along with 1 ½ teaspoons water and simmer until emulsified, about 3 minutes. For the guacachile: Blend the ingredients together with ¼ cup|60 ml water in a blender until completely smooth. Check seasoning. For the crema cabbage: Combine the creme fraiche and the cabbage in a bowl, season with salt. Refrigerate until ready to use. Finish the tacos: Heat 2-inches oil in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat until a deep-fry thermometer reaches 350°F. Add the shrimp and cook until bright red, about 1 to 2 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a paper towel-lined plate. Heat the raw tortillas on the pan and hold in a tortilla holder. Heat the chipotle salsa in a medium skillet over medium-high. Add the shrimp and cook, moving the shrimp constantly, to combine. Add a little lime juice and salt if it needs more acidity or salt. Take the warm tortillas and place the cabbage in the middle of each taco so that it covers most of the surface. Pipe the guacachile over the cabbage. Finish with the cooked chipotle shrimp on top of the guacachile and the cabbage. Garnish with the cilantro leaves and serve with a lime wedge.

