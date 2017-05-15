Hear Flying Lotus’ Bass-Heavy Remix of the ‘Twin Peaks’ Theme

Brainfeeder boss Steven Ellison, a.k.a. Flying Lotus, today shared an unexpected remix of Angelo Badalamenti’s theme from Mark Frost and David Lynch’s cult TV series Twin Peaks. Although his version is far from a radical redesign—he mostly just adds thumping drums, which manage to enhance the eeriness of the original—it’s still got his fingerprints all over it.

Footage had previously emerged of Ellison playing out the remix at Seattle’s Upstream festival this weekend, reports FACT. Twin Peaks is set in the fictional town of Twin Peaks, Washington, and it’s set to return for its long-awaited third season this Sunday, May 21. Badalamenti confirmed in October that he would return as composer.

On Friday, electronica producer Jon Hopkins shared his own version of Twin Peaks music, posting a piano cover of “Laura Palmer’s Theme” to Facebook.

