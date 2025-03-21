For Every Three Great Steps Forward, ‘Atomfall’ Takes One Ugly Step Backward (Review)

Going into Atomfall completely blind may have been the best way to experience the game. I’ve seen countless folks refer to this as “British Fallout,” but that couldn’t be farther from the truth. If an arbitrary comparison to another game needs to be made here, Atomfall would be compared to S.T.A.L.K.E.R., due to its approach to non-linear storytelling and the need to scavenge to survive.

Screenshot: Shaun CIchacki

The WOrld of ‘Atomfall’ Is Gorgeous, Confusing, And Full of Intrigue

Typically, Rebellion games always look nice. Games in the Sniper Elite franchise, for example, tend to look good while also running great. Atomfall, on the other hand, is just plain gorgeous. The fantastic lighting, good texture work, and expansive level of design made me stop to look around in awe quite often. While character models are your typical AA fare, the environments here are simply breathtaking. It didn’t matter if I was exploring the outside world, or found myself in a bunker or salt mine, everything looked stellar.

Videos by VICE

Lighting is also used extremely well here. As I explored through bunkers and other confined areas, I found myself aimlessly wandering in the blackness. Unless I had a torch on hand that I could use to cut a light through the inky dark. Needing to prioritize my line of vision over the ability to use weapons was terrifying, but stealth was on my side more often than not. That is, if the AI didn’t decide to bug out on me randomly. Sometimes, AI wouldn’t spot me if I was a few feet in front of them. Other times, they would turn into an eagle-eyed sniper and take me out from halfway across the map.

There are some genuinely cool moments here; the first time I held up a gun, loaded or not, at an NPC outlaw with no weapon. They backed off. Instead of instigating the fight, they ran away. I felt like such a badass for doing that, only to get spotted by someone who was half the map away. Even though I may have met my end here, it was still a moment that helped Atomfall feel like a step in the right direction. Frustrating? Yes, absolutely. But thankfully, the game does load very quickly.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

If ‘Atomfall’ Were A Song, It Would Be “Land of Confusion”. Take That How You Will.

The worldbuilding of Atomfall is extremely non-linear, allowing me to tackle missions in any order. If I found a piece of paper while exploring, there’s a high chance it’ll be a “Lead” — another mission to add to my list. At any time, I could have anywhere from 1 to 5 missions I’d randomly discover. Atomfall tells me which ones I should prioritize, however, with a massive “Main Story” note off to the side. That way, those who want to focus on the important things can do just that.

But I wouldn’t suggest slacking on the side quests. Sure, many of them are the same; find a specific spot on the map, explore it, and find the loot at the end. But that loot can be a massive improvement over the nasty gear out in the wild. And pay attention to when the phone rings. You’ll understand when you finally step foot in the world for the first time. Atomfall is also a pretty heavily combat/stealth-oriented game. Make sure you’re always swapping out your gear for better items. Most guns I encountered are rusty, with a tendency to jam at the worst possible time. But this makes firefights feel like a genuine battle of life and death, unlike many other FPS games.

Thankfully, I’ve got a fair number of hours in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. games, so this came as a second nature. Hiding out in the tall grass makes it nearly impossible for enemies to see me, so I can pop shots off and retreat. The main character of Atomfall is fragile, and a well-placed shot can bring me down quickly. Firefights are easily the most exhilarating part of the game, especially once you factor in larger enemies. It’s just a shame the melee combat is quite janky in comparison.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Firefights Are a Thrill, but Melee Combat Feels Like a Chore in ‘Atomfall’

Running out of bullets in the middle of a firefight is a common occurrence. A properly placed headshot is enough to bring down most Outlaws, Druids, or any other common enemy I come across. But some were much smarter than I thought, donning a form of head armor that made my one power much more ineffective. That’s where the melee combat would come into play. But Atomfall doesn’t have a great grasp on the concept of melee combat, making up-close encounters much more clumsy and cumbersome than they should be.

Even in the shoes of an everyman hero, the basic human instinct of being able to block an attack should be in my repertoire. But not here. There is no block button, leaving me defenseless as I’m swarmed by multiple enemies. I can kick them back, but as my heart rate continues to climb, these become much more inaccurate and less powerful. There’s also no way to just dodge out of the way of these attacks either, with the motion of the main character going into 0.5 speed when I press backward. It makes many of these combat experiences much more frustrating than they need to be, especially if blasting my way through is not an option.

When the melee combat works? It works well enough. But when it starts to slow down, due to either my heart rate going through the roof after a few swipes with a weapon, or just getting surrounded? I know it’s time to prepare to load another save.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Slow and Steady Wins the Race Here, so Take Your Time and Don’t Rush Through To Get the Best Experience

Atomfall is one of those games that bites off a little more than it can properly chew. For every few steps forward with greatness, a glaring flaw pokes its head out, eager for the sniper to take their shot. But even with the jank, even with the frustrations, I had a good time with Atomfall. It’s one of those games that’s either going to click with you, or it won’t. It’s frustrating in both the best and worst ways. But see it through, and you’ll find one of the most interesting and intriguing games released so far this year.

I’ve got a laundry list of things that I’d love to see Rebellion fix once Atomfall is properly released, with melee combat being the biggest offender here. But if you’re willing to deal with some frustrations, you’ll see that Atomfall is an ambitious game, unlike many other FPS games available on the market. The world feels great to explore, and the firefights are some of the most exciting I’ve ever had in a video game. I just wish that some of the other parts were up to snuff compared to the graphical presentation.

If you jump into Atomfall, take it slow. There’s no reason to rush toward the ending here. Absorb the atmosphere, lose yourself in the ebb and flow of the game. Examine everything you possibly can, and just enjoy the ride. But as a word of advice, prepare yourself for frustrations along the way. If you think you’ve got what it takes, you’ll find a unique and intriguing world before you. But it’s not a world for everyone to enjoy.

Verdict: Recommended

Atomfall will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on March 27, 2025. A code was provided by the publisher for the sake of review. Reviewed on base PlayStation 5.