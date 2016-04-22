For Palm Springs Aching and Longing Can Be As Heavy As a Cinder Block

Concrete could well be the new metaphor of choice for cool Melbourne bands. Following Tyrannamen’s cracking “My Concrete”, three-piece Palm Springs have just dropped the video for their woozy “Sweet Concrete”.

Taken from the band’s four-track EP Flowers in a Vase, the video was produced by Geoffrey O’Connor and features beach lounging, parasols, sweet vocal harmonies, aching and longing, subtitles and a twangy guitar solo.

Videos by VICE

The track is an ode to being a loner, of re-living missed chances and contemplating other lives. Erica Dunn says she wrote the song after spending Christmas in New York and riding the Brooklyn subway. “Looking at my reflection in the window superimposed over the top of other people’s busy, arms-piled with presents, hectic dialogues and goings on. I was just drifting in and out over a million different voices and stories contemplating other lives, missed opportunities imagining other possibilities. “Sweet Concrete” is trying to describe the blessing and the curse that comes with this kind of loneliness,” she explains.

The band launch Flowers in the Vase in Melbourne April 22 at the Gasometer with Caroline No, Calamari Girls and Pink Tiles vs. Jacky Winter DJs.

‘Flowers in the Vase’ is available now via limited edition cassette and digital release on Palm Springsteen records.