Former Rockstar Head Explains Why We Never Got Bully 2

Rockstar’s Bully is, somehow, one of the most loved but underrated games ever made. For years, we have all been dying for a sequel. We’re all hoping and wishing at every turn for the slightest bit of news or hint of its existence.

But Dan Houser, former head and co-founder of Rockstar Games, gave a pretty good explanation for why the game doesn’t exist.

Rockstar Just Didn’t Have the Bodies To Make Bully 2

Rockstar Founder Dan Houser confirms why BULLY 2 never happened.



He blames it on "bandwidth issues".



Houser further adds "If you’ve got a small lead creative team and a small leadership crew you just can’t do all the projects you want.” pic.twitter.com/OMOBi7cOe5 — Michael (@LegacyKillaHD) September 27, 2025

Spotted by Insider Gaming, LegacyKillaHD clipped an interview with Dan Houser and IGN on the website formerly known as Twitter. Houser says pretty simply:

“I think it was just bandwidth issues. You know, if you got a small lead creative and a small senior leadership crew, you just can’t do all the projects you want. We’re trying to do two projects, with a fairly small team, and trying to think through how can we do that and keep them both moving.”

I mean. Yeah. That makes sense to me. And as disappointing as it is that we have not and likely will not ever get that sequel, that quote is a great explanation. They didn’t have enough people. That being said, follow me for a second, because I know Dan Houser is no longer there.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

But we could probably get that sequel now, right? I mean, for real, what could Rockstar possibly be working on after the GTA 6 bomb goes off in March 2026? I don’t need another Red Dead Redemption.

And I love that game, to be clear. It’s just that, you know, it seems Rockstar now has enough people.

Bully is one of my favorite Rockstar worlds, and in my opinion, the best job they did at melding their comedy with their storytelling. I’m not saying you have to make it. I’m just saying the opportunity appears to be there.