All New Fortnite Admin Panel Codes Added in October 1 Update

Epic Games has activated five new Fortnite Admin Panel codes alongside the launch of Fortnitemares 2026. Here are all the new Lobby Hacks and rewards you can redeem following the release of the Fortnite v42.30 patch.

New Fortnite Admin Panel Codes for October 1

Screenshot: Epic Games

Players can now redeem five new Admin Panel codes following the launch of Fortnitemares 2026 in the Fortnite v42.30 update. While one password rewards you with an Extraction Accelerator, the other two let you give everyone in your lobby a Halloween makeover.

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With Fortnitemares 2026 kicking off today, it’s fitting that the latest Lobby Hacks turn players into Scarecrows and Pumpkins. Most of today’s codes aren’t particularly useful, but they’re more about having a little fun during the Halloween event.

For your convenience, here is a complete list of the new Fortnite Admin Panel codes discovered so far in the October 1 update:

All New Fortnite Lobby Hack Codes and Rewards

Admin Panel Code Reward or Lobby Effect runSystemOverride Must complete story quest – 5,000 Sprite Dust ImTheRealEdgelord Must complete story quest – 5,000 Sprite Dust IThinkTheKeyFoundMeChat Extraction Accelerator CrowsAreAfraid Turns everyone in the lobby into a Scarecrow PumpkinSpiceLife Turns everyone in the lobby into a Pumpkin

To redeem these rewards and activate the Lobby Hacks, enter each password into the Admin Panel in the Fortnite lobby menu. Make sure you type the codes exactly as they appear above.

If you’re looking for something useful to take into a match, IThinkTheKeyFoundMeChat is the code to redeem. The Extraction Accelerator helps you extract with the Sprites you find while playing.

However, CrowsAreAfraid and PumpkinSpiceLife are more in line with the recent POWEROUT code, which gives you a Freddy Fazbear jumpscare in the lobby. They won’t help you win your next match, but turning your entire lobby into Pumpkins feels pretty appropriate for Fortnitemares. Hey, I’m not complaining!

Screenshot: Epic Games

At the time of writing, five new Admin Panel codes have been discovered for the October 1 update. We’ll update this list as we find more passwords and Lobby Hacks.

Fortnitemares 2026 is now live in Fortnite, with the October 1 patch kicking off this year’s Halloween event. Between the new seasonal content and these Lobby Hacks, there are already a few ways to get into the spooky spirit.