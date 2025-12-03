Fortnite Battle Bus Return Date Leaked — Surfing Feature Might End Soon

The Fortnite Battle Bus return date has reportedly been leaked by dataminers. If true, players may not have to use the Fortnite Chapter 7 surfing feature to start matches in CHS71 for very much longer.

One of Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1’s most surprising changes was its removal of the Battle Bus. Instead of dropping into the Battle Royale, each match starts out with players surfing a giant wave that surrounds the CH7S1 island. However, the new feature might have a shorter life span than some expected. In fact, according to a new leak, the Battle Bus might actually return this week.

According to dataminer HypeX, the Fortnite Battle Bus return date is set for Thursday, December 4, 2025. Yeah, that’s extremely soon (as in the next 48 hours soon). The Epic Games leaker revealed the update in a post on X, writing: “THE FORTNITE BATTLE BUS RETURNS TOMORROW.” The account then posted an in-game image of the vehicle being completely rebuilt in its full form.

Initially, it was unclear whether the Battle Bus would just be completed by December 4, or whether it was actually going to return as a mechanic. However, HypeX made a follow-up post where he appeared to clarify that the Battle Bus is going to be fully back. “The Fortnite Bus Driver is RETURNING TOMORROW.”

Fortnite Chapter 7 Surfing Might Become Optional

If you were disappointed that the Fortnite Chapter 7 surfing mechanic is already coming to an end, don’t fret. In a separate leak, HypeX explained that players will be able to choose whether they drop in from the Battle Bus or by the wave. “When the Battle Bus returns, there will still be a chance to start the match surfing a wave instead of the Bus.” Although it’s unclear whether this will be a permanent feature or not.

I actually think choosing between the Battle Bus and surfing would add a lot of strategy to the game. In some instances, dropping in from the Battle Bus makes more sense. For one, you can choose any POI on the map you specifically want to land on. However, surfing could allow some players to get to certain POI’s quicker because it’s closer to the shore. Forcing players to choose between the two would add an interesting dynamic.

Fortnite Players Are Celebrating the End of CH7S1 Surfing

While I personally loved the Fortnite Chapter 7 surfing mechanic, I also understand why it was divisive. The feature’s biggest flaw is that it limits the POI’s on the map you can reach. But I also found it made games a lot more competitive, as it forced players to land near each other instead of spreading all over the map.

However, many players immediately rejoiced over the news that the Fortnite Battle Bus return date was so soon. Over on X, players took to the social media site to celebrate the leak. “FINALLY, I WAS SO DONE WITH SURFING,” one user wrote, for example. Another Fortnite fan reacted, “So thankful! The surfing is cool but sometimes I need to get just a lil bit further or jump late.” One comment simply exclaimed, “Nothing beats the feeling of waiting for that bus to glide over the new map, the hype is real for tomorrow.”

So yeah, it seems most players are pretty excited about the Battle Bus returning to Fortnite. I’m okay with whatever changes they make, because so far Fortnite Chapter 7 has been incredible.

Although I do hope the rumor that players will get to choose between the two features is true. Then we would get the best of both worlds! Finally, it goes without saying that the Battle Bus return date has not been confirmed officially, so it could change. However, based on leaks it appears the Battle Bus is returning very soon.