Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 Battle Pass Revealed With First Look at All Skins

Epic Games has just revealed the full Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 Battle Pass. The new Fortnite season will feature The Foundation, Ice King, and several new characters. Here is every skin included in the Fortnite Showdown Battle Pass.

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Showdown is almost here, as the massive update releases on March 19, 2026. However, on the eve of its launch, Epic Games has revealed the full Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 Battle Pass in a new trailer. The teaser video showcases the season’s new “rivalry” system and previews several new weapons and gameplay mechanics coming to the battle royale.

Videos by VICE

However, more importantly, it also gave us our first look at the full CH7S2 Battle Pass skins for the very first time. Like previous seasons, the Fortnite Showdown pass will feature seven new skins. However, this time, it looks like we’ll also be getting a special sidekick in this latest iteration of the battle pass.

Full Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 Battle Pass Skins List

For your convenience, we are going to post images of the full Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 Battle Pass skins below. Note: some of the names of the cosmetics are temporary, as we don’t know them yet!

Jules (Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Red Soldier (Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Foundation / The Rock (Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Ice King (Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Ice Girl (Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Cat Girl (Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Octopus Boy (Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Ice Gremlin (Sidekick)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 Battle Pass Leaks and Jam Tracks

Screenshot: Epic Games

As mentioned above, we still don’t know the full names of the Fortnite Showdown Battle Pass skins. However, each cosmetic will have several alternate edit styles. For example, The Foundation has a version of the skin with his helmet off, which is based on WWE megastar The Rock.

The Fortnite Showdown Battle Pass also had several Jam Tracks leaked early online by dataminers. In a post on X, insider ‘Loolo Leaks’ revealed that the Chapter 7 Season 2 Battle Pass will have three original songs players can unlock.

Epic Games – All Hail The King

Epic Games – Let The Cold Take Over

Epic Games – Make The Fishstick Pay

Screenshot: Epic Games

Finally, it appears previous leaks that Bugs Bunny would be in the CH7S2 Battle Pass were incorrect. While Epic Games has confirmed the Looney Tunes Fortnite collab in the same trailer that revealed the Battle Pass, it appears the crossover cosmetics will be separate skins in the item shop.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 will go live on March 19, 2026. For a complete breakdown of when the season goes live in every region, make sure to check out our launch guide here.