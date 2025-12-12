Fortnite Harry Potter Skins Revealed for Winterfest 2025: Chocolate Frog Backbling Explained

Fortnite Harry Potter skins were officially revealed for Winterfest 2025. For a limited time, players can also get a free Fortnite Chocolate Frog backbling by playing Hogwarts Legacy. However, there are some limitations to the giveaway.

Fortnite Winterfest 2025 Harry Potter Skins Revealed

Since November, there have been leaks claiming that a Harry Potter Fortnite crossover is coming. However, it’s no longer speculation, as it was recently confirmed. During The Game Awards 2025, Geoff Keighley officially announced that Fortnite Harry Potter skins will be coming to the battle royale.

Epic Games then revealed the Harry Potter Fortnite skins on social media. In a promotional image that they posted, we see a character wearing a Gryffindor school uniform. The press release also explained that players will be able to choose between Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin. “Players can customize each Outfit to represent one of the four Hogwarts houses.”

The Harry Potter Fortnite skins release date will happen sometime between December 15 and the 19th during this year’s Winterfest 2025. According to an official post by Epic Games the Fortnite item shop will actually feature multiple Harry Potter cosmetic items for sale. “Later in December, the Fortnite shop will feature outfits and accessories inspired by the Wizarding World.”

Interestingly, there has been rumors that there will also be a free Harry Potter skin as part of a Winterfest 2025 gift unwrap feature. Although this has not been officially confirmed and has only been rumored by dataminers. Regardless, Harry Potter fans will be able to dress up as their favorite Hogwarts House soon while playing the battle royale.

How to Get Fortnite Chocolate Frog Backbling

Another Winterfest 2025 cosmetic revealed at The Game Awards was the Fortnite Chocolate Frog Backbling. To get the free cosmetic, you have to actually download Hogwarts Legacy in the Epic Games Store. Don’t worry though, it’s completely free for a limited time.

For your convenience, here are the steps to get the Fortnite Chocolate Frog Backbling:

How to Get Hogwarts Legacy Free & Unlock Chocolate Frog Backbling

Step 1: Go to the Epic Games Store website and log in to the same account you use for Fortnite.

Step 2: Visit the Hogwarts Legacy game page here. Click the blue “Get” button under the game’s pricing to claim it for free.

Step 3: Download Hogwarts Legacy to your PC.

Step 4: Play 2 hours of Hogwarts Legacy through the Epic Games Launcher.

Step 5: Log in to your Fortnite game after playing for 2 hours to claim the Fortnite Chocolate Frog Backbling.

Will the Chocolate Frog BackBling Come to the Item Shop?

It’s unclear whether the Fortnite Chocolate Frog Backbling will eventually be sold in the Fortnite Item Shop. For now, the Harry Potter cosmetic is exclusive to PC players and those with access to the Epic Games Store. However, based on recent promotional items such as the Fortnite Kill Bill Gogo Yubari skin, it could be sold in the store at a later date.

The free Hogwarts Legacy promotion ends on December 18 at 8:00 AM PT / 11:00 AM ET. So make sure to download and play the game before that date if you want to get the Fortnite Chocolate Frog backbling. I mean, Hogwarts Legacy is literally free, so there is really no reason not to do this.