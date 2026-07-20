A Fortnite Obsession Collab May Have Just Been Teased by Epic Games

Epic Games just released a surprise Fortnite Obsession crossover trailer featuring Curry Barker’s film and Zero Point Sprites. However, is a Fortnite Obsession collab actually coming to Chapter 7 Season 3?

Fortnite Teams Up With Obsession in Surprise Crossover Trailer

Screenshot: Epic Games

Fortnite has just teamed up with the viral film Obsession in a really hilarious way. Epic Games just dropped a 58-second trailer that features edited scenes from the horror movie with Fortnite Sprites. Instead of a One-Wish Willow, the movie’s lead character, Bear, uses a “One Luck Llama” to wish for a Zero Point Sprite.

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The trailer then plays out various iconic scenes from the movie. My personal favorite is Bear screaming, “I love you,” in terror as the Zero Point Sprite watches over him in bed. This, of course, is a play on the Mythical being one of the most difficult Fortnite Sprites to obtain in Chapter 7 Season 3. Its spawn rate is so low that most players have to trade for it just to unlock it.

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Of course, it should be pointed out that this largely appears to be a cross-promotional advertisement. The trailer ends with an ad promoting Obsession being available to stream. However, it does have many fans asking: Did Epic Games just tease a Fortnite Obsession collab with potential skins?

Is a Fortnite Obsession Collab Confirmed?

Screenshot: Epic Games

No, at the time of writing, a Fortnite Obsession collab has not been confirmed. While it’s noteworthy that Epic Games would do a cross-promotional trailer with the hit Curry Barker film, it does not necessarily mean we will be getting Bear or Nikki Fortnite skins anytime soon.

But a Fortnite Obsession collab has not been ruled out yet, either. Epic Games doesn’t normally do major promotional collabs like this without eventually doing in-game cosmetics of some sort. Interestingly, Obsession star Inde Navarrette is an avid gamer and even used to stream Call of Duty on Twitch. So the collaboration would actually be perfect.

And let’s be honest, we would all love a “One-Wish Willow” Back Bling. As of right now, it’s best to keep your expectations in check and just assume that it’s a really elaborate advertisement. Although popular dataminer HypeX speculated that a collab could be in the works. “Obsession x Fortnite might actually happen this Halloween now that Epic has officially promoted the movie.”

Screenshot: X @HypeX

Never say never. With the Fortnitemares 2026 event dropping in October, perhaps we could get an Obsession Nikki Fortnite skin then. Last year’s Halloween-season featured such as The Black Phone, Scream and Terrifier. So perhaps Obsession will be the next horror movie to join the battle royale.