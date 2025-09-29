Fortnitemares 2025 Collaborations Leaked: Full List of Skins and Release Date

The Fortnitemares 2025 collaborations have leaked early online and feature over 27 new skins in Fortnite. From horror films such as Terrifier and Scream, to KPop Demon Hunters—here is every skin coming to the Halloween event.

All Leaked Fortnitemares 2025 Skins

Back in August, when we got our first Fortnitemares 2025 leaks, those were just a drop in the bucket. According to prolific Epic Games dataminers HypeX and ShiinaBR, the upcoming Halloween event is absolutely stacked. For starters, leakers have confirmed that the rumored KPop Demon Hunters Fortnite skins will be the main feature for this year’s Fortnitemares 2025 event.

Players will be able to get HUNTR/X cosmetics for Zoey, Rumi, and Mira. Epic Games has actually outright confirmed this collaboration and even recently leaked the Zoey skin on TikTok. Fortnitemares 2025 will also feature many horror icons from films such as Scream and Friday the 13th. However, the biggest surprise here is that Fortnite will also reportedly be adding Art the Clown from Terrifier.

For your convenience, here is a full list of the Fortnitemares 2025 collaborations:

KPop Demon Hunters (Zoey, Rumi, and Mira skins)

(Zoey, Rumi, and Mira skins) Ghostface (Scream)

(Scream) Art the Clown (Terrifier)

(Terrifier) The Grabber (The Black Phone)

(The Black Phone) Scooby-Doo

Doja Cat

Poppy Playtime

R.E.P.O.

Black Knight

Marigold

Wolf Girl

Mothman

Butcher Pig

Grim Hound

Eternal Peely

Pumpkin Girl

Demon Joni

Werewolf Lucien

Witch Helsie

As far as the Fortnitemares 2025 release date, it looks like it could start on Thursday, October 2, 2025. According to HypeX, that is when the Fortnite KPop Demon Hunters skins are being added to the battle royale’s shop. And based on leaks, the Netflix collaboration is supposed to be one of the main cosmetics featured for the Halloween event.

However, if KPop Demon Hunters ends up being a separate collaboration, then Fortnitemares 2025 could also start as late as October 11, 2025. This is the date that the event has launched on in previous years, so it’s a safe estimation. Incredibly, dataminer HypeX has revealed that Fortnitemares 2025 will actually have even more skins that have yet to be revealed.

What to Expect From Fortnitemares 2025

Alongside the massive list of new cosmetics, Fortnitemares 2025 will reportedly include:

New medallions featuring Scream’s Ghostface and Friday the 13th’s Jason.

Exclusive cosmetics tied to the KPop Demon Hunters collab.

New High Stakes Halloween Pack in the Fortnite shop.

Horror-themed bundles and returning skins from past Fortnitemares events.

With so many crossovers on the way, from Scooby-Doo to Terrifier, this year’s Halloween update is shaping up to be one of the biggest Fortnite events ever. Personally, the KPop Demon Hunters and Art the Clown skins are day-one purchases for me!