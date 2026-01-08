Fortnite South Park Free Mini Pass Rewards Revealed – All Born In Chaos Items & Mythics

The Fortnite South Park Born in Chaos Mini Pass has been revealed, and players will be able to unlock 13 rewards for free. Here is every Fortnite South Park collab item we know about so far, including new Mythicals & consumables.

Fortnite South Park Mini Pass Rewards Confirmed

Screenshot: South Park Studios

When the Fortnite South Park collab was first leaked by dataminers in December, there were rumors that it would feature a battle pass. Today, Epic Games has confirmed that this was actually true, and it will include a total of 13 rewards. The best part? The Fortnite South Park mini pass is free, with players being able to unlock the cosmetic items by completing quests.

At the time of writing, we don’t know every reward included in the South Park Born In Chaos pass. However, Epic Games has revealed a handful of them. And they are incredible! For example, the South Park mini pass includes the CRED Back Bling, which is a parody of Logan Paul’s Prime Energy drink. The joke was first featured in South Park’s 2023 Paramount special, “Not Suitable for Children.”

Screenshot: Epic Games

All Fortnite South Park Born In Chaos Mini Pass Rewards (So Far)

Backpack of CRED (Back Bling)

(Back Bling) Terrance and Phillip (Pickaxe)

(Pickaxe) Cheesy Poofs Rocketship (Emote)

(Emote) Imaginationland Airship (Glider)

Screenshot: Epic Games

When Does Fortnite South Park Born In Chaos End?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The South Park Born in Chaos event release date is January 9, 2026. However, with the battle pass having as many as 13 rewards to unlock, you will want to know when the Chapter 7 Season 1 crossover ends.

Thankfully, Epic Games has confirmed an end date for the event as well! The final day to complete the Fortnite South Park Born in Chaos pass is Thursday, February 5, 2026. So players will have roughly around a month to complete every South Park quest to unlock all of the free cosmetic rewards.

Fortnite South Park Gameplay Items – All Mythics & Items Revealed

Screenshot: Epic Games

While we already know what the Fortnite South Park skins look like, Epic Games has also finally revealed unique gameplay items that will be featured in the crossover. The biggest item is the Stick of Truth Mythical, which allows you to “bring the storm” directly to you. Yeah, it’s as crazy as it sounds.

Here are the Fortnite x South Park gameplay items confirmed so far by Epic Games:

Screenshot: Epic Games

Stick of Truth (Mythical Item): Can control the Storm

Can control the Storm Cheesy Poofs (Consumable Item): Restores health, heals allies & damages enemies.

Restores health, heals allies & damages enemies. Kenny’s Respawn Token: Automatically Reboots Player When they Die (One-Time Use)

Automatically Reboots Player When they Die (One-Time Use) Cartmanland POI: Features rideable thrills such as CHAOS BLAST, Voyage to the Center of the Planet, and Pi Pi’s Splash Town.

Screenshot: Epic Games

Finally, it appears that the South Park collab will go live when the game’s massive update is rolled out after server maintenance. So if you plan on getting those South Park quests completed quickly, make sure to wake up early on January 9!