Fortnite Winterfest 2025 Release Date Officially Confirmed by Epic Games

After months of speculation and rumors, the Fortnite Winterfest 2025 release date appears to have finally been confirmed. Epic Games released a teaser trailer, which also revealed that a popular Winterfest 2024 feature is returning this year.

Since November, many players have been eager to find out when Fortnite Winterfest 2025 starts. I totally get it. The Christmas-themed event is one of my favorite gaming traditions every year, as it’s the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit. The wait is finally almost over, though, and we finally don’t have to speculate any further.

According to Epic Games, the Fortnite Winterfest 2025 release date is Thursday, December 18, 2025. The battle royale studio surprised players on social media by dropping a mini-trailer that teased this year’s Winter festivities. “It’s (almost) the most Winterful time of the year. 12.18.25,” the post on X read.

For your convenience, here is when the Fortnite Winterfest 2025 release date is in every region:

Fortnite Winterfest 2025 Release Time by Region

Region Local Time Date North America (PT) 4:00 AM Thursday, December 18 North America (ET) 7:00 AM Thursday, December 18 United Kingdom (GMT) 12:00 PM Thursday, December 18 Europe (CET) 1:00 PM Thursday, December 18 Brazil (BRT) 9:00 AM Thursday, December 18 Japan (JST) 9:00 PM Thursday, December 18 Australia (AEST) 10:00 PM Thursday, December 18

It should be noted that the above times are a rough estimate based on when previous updates have gone live. Epic Games usually puts the battle royale into server maintenance for a few hours before a patch is released. However, update times can vary wildly, so it might be later or earlier than what is listed above.

Fortnite Winterfest 2025 Brings Back Popular Feature

While the Fortnite Winterfest 2025 teaser video was short, it did reveal quite a bit of new information. The biggest is that the Winterfest cabin is back. The popular mechanic was featured in Winterfest 2024 and allowed players to unwrap random presents every day. The feature was really popular with players, as it allowed them to score free Winter-themed skins and items.

The trailer might have also confirmed rumors about a free Harry Potter cosmetic item. In the clip, we see Christmas stockings on the fireplace, but they have Hogwarts House logos on them. This is interesting because several leaks have claimed players would get a free Harry Potter skin using the gift unwrap feature.

Although at this point this is just speculation and not confirmed. Finally, there is also a rumor claiming Fortnite Winterfest 2025 will feature a new Winter Hatsune Miku skin, so there is a lot to look forward to this year.

I mean, the Fortnite Harry Potter collaboration has already been confirmed, and that’s enough to excite me! Thankfully, we won’t have to wait very much longer, as Winterfest 2025 should drop on December 18 or around then.