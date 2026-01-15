Fortnite x The Office Leak Suggests a Dunder Mifflin Crossover May Be in the Works

A Fortnite leaker suggests that a The Office x Fortnite collab could be in the works for the Epic Games battle royale.

Everything we know about the office x Fortnite Rumor

According to Loolo_WRLD, via reliable Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, it’s possible that an upcoming collab could be bringing characters from The Office to Fortnite. Although ShiinaBR is a source with a proven track-record, fans should note that this intel needs to be taken with a grain of salt.

ShiinaBR says that “The Office x Fortnite seems to be in the works,” which is not the same strong language the account usually uses when they are more confident about a leak. The source is claiming that they “have heard” this is coming, but they are not confirming it.

The leak goes on to use more speculative language while explaining that the collab “COULD be the nostalgic tv duo collab that releases next week, but nothing is confirmed.”

All of these details definitely put this particular leak well into the realm of unconfirmed rumor. A huge lineup of collabs was recently announced for Fortnite, including a new wave of Adventure Time characters, so it does make sense that the team would be working on the next round of crossovers behind the scenes.

The Office Fortnite Skins and Prices

screenshot: NBC

At this point, the leak does not include any specific details about which characters from the office would be included in the crossover. The potentially related piece of intel from ShiinaBR suggests that there is a nostalgic tv duo coming to the game soon.

If the two leaks are related, then there are a couple of iconic pairings from The Office that are worth considering as possible skins:

Jim and Dwight – Although they were often more enemies than allies, the Jim and Dwight pairing was a central piece of the series. The show’s iconic cold opens were very frequently built around the relationship between this duo and Jim’s ongoing prank war to drive Dwight crazy.

Dwight and Michael – Dwight and Michael are another frequent pairing in the series. The regional manager and the assistant to the regional manager seem like a perfect fit for a themed bundle.

Jim and Pam – This one might be a bit of a long shot, but Jim and Pam are the two characters from the series who most accurately could be considered a duo. The couple’s will they, won’t they relationship arc was the driving narrative force behind the first few seasons of the show and, in many ways, they were the two main characters amongst the impressive ensemble cast.

If The Office collab does turn out to be real, it seems highly likely that a “That’s what she said” emote could be included. The leak also does not mention any specific bundle details or pricing.

Fortnite is available now on PC, consoles, and select mobile devices. At this time, there is no confirmation or release date for the rumored The Office x Fortnite collab.