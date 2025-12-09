How to Get 4 Months of Spotify Premium for Free

Bread, milk, eggs, music, and heat. The essentials of daily life. Well, unless you’re gluten intolerant… or a vegan… or can’t consume lactose. That just leaves music and heat. I suppose if you own a sweater or a fleece, you could do without heat indoors this winter, too.

Anyway, screw all of those things, except for music. For everybody’s varied tastes, damn near everyone lives on a steady, daily diet of music. I rarely run across somebody who doesn’t like music, period.

Videos by VICE

Spotify’s got a free tier, but if you don’t want to be subjected to the free tier’s ads and restrictions, you’ve got to pony up for Premium. Easier said than done, especially if you’re not sure you’ll like it. Right now and through December 31, 2025, you can get four free months (regularly $48) before Spotify begins siphoning $12 a month out of your bank account.

Here’s the catch…

Only new subscribers to Spotify Premium can get the free trial. If you currently have Spotify Premium, then great. Spotify already has you hooked, so why would they give you $48 in free subscription fees that you’re probably going to give them anyway?

It sucks, I know. Just like all the cellphone carrier commercials say, there should be rewards for loyal subscribers, too, and not just free samples designed to whet the appetites of would-be converts.

This deal’s not for returning subscribers, either. If you once subscribed to Spotify Premium but let it end or lapse, this free trial won’t work for you, either. You spurned Spotify once before, and so now Spotify has spurned you. All’s fair in love and streaming.

For the rest of you Spotify hold-outs, though, now’s your best chance to see what you’ve been potentially missing out on. You can sign up for the free trial and use it for 4 months; if you cancel before that fourth month is over, Spotify will charge nothing.

If you end up hooked, however, Spotify will begin taking $12 out of your pocket for Premium from then on. But it’s 2025, and that’s a 2026 problem.