Four Tet’s BBC Essential Mix Features Britney, Selena Gomez, and a New Track

It’s Monday and it’s freezing so probability states you’re probably feeling a bit shit. That, my sad friend, is OK: we all feel rubbish sometimes, and that is human. It’s also fine because I happen to know about something that might make you feel a bit better, in the form of Four Tet’s first BBC Essential Mix since way back in 2010. It is, happily, a cracker.

Introduced by Pete Tong as an artist who actually needs no introduction, the producer also known as Kieran Hebden leads you through a chilled out, meandering two hours, stopping off at Britney (with a snippet of her much-underrated “Slumber Party”), Selena Gomez (“Bad Liar,” otherwise known as the best pop song recorded in recent memory), Bicep, and the late Ursula K. Le Guin (which, yes). It’s a perfectly curated musical moment, that will lift you out of a Monday malaise as soon as you hear Destiny’s Child’s “Lose My Breath” kick in, to be honest.

Videos by VICE

Listen to the mix via the BBC here, and feel much, much better.

Follow Noisey on Twitter.