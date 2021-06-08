This State Will Literally Give You Free Weed to Get Vaxxed

Moderna and indica or Pfizer and sativa? The options at dispensaries just keep growing.

Washington state will allow adults to claim a free pre-rolled joint when they get their COVID-19 vaccine shot at an authorized weed dispensary, the state’s Liquor and Cannabis Board announced Monday.

Videos by VICE

The “Joints for Jabs” program will run through July 12, with the aim of convincing more residents to get their COVID shot, and came after the state received multiple requests from cannabis retailers to be allowed to give away pot to promote state vaccination efforts.

The state is also offering free sports tickets, a lottery for $1 million, and a free cocktail or drink at participating bars and restaurants for those who get vaccinated.

The new initiative isn’t the first pot for shots giveaway: Some Arizona dispensaries are already giving away cannabis to those who get vaccinated. Many states have sought to incentivize their populations to get vaccines with other offerings.

Ohio was the first to institute a $1 million raffle for vaccine recipients, and saw an increase in its vaccination rate after it made the offer, while West Virginia’s governor sought to encourage vaccinations in his state by raffling off rifles, shotguns, trucks and lifetime hunting and fishing licenses.

Washington Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee has said the state will lift all COVID-19 restrictions by June 30, or once 70 percent of Washington residents age 16 and up have received at least one vaccine dose, whichever comes first. Currently, 58 percent of all Washington residents have received at least one dose and 49 percent are fully vaccinated, outpacing the national average of 43 percent.

The weed giveaway does have some restrictions, though: Dispensaries can give away only one pre-rolled joint, aren’t allowed to give away edibles, recipients have to be 21 or older, and only dispensaries who are hosting active vaccination programs are allowed to participate.