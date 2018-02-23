Fried Chicken, Potatoes, and Peppers Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

1 ½ pounds|680 grams russet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces

vegetable oil, for frying

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

4 chicken breasts (about 2 pounds|907 grams), cut into 1-inch pieces

½ cup all-purpose flour

1 large yellow onion, thinly sliced

14 ounces|397 grams roasted red peppers, sliced

2 teaspoons paprika

1 teaspoon dried oregano

Directions

Heat 2-inches of vegetable oil in a large saucepan until a deep dry thermometer reaches 220°F. Add the potatoes and cook until golden, 20 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and season with salt. Add the chicken to the oil and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden and cooked through, about 12 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a large bowl and season with salt. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add the onion and cook until golden, 4 to 5 minutes. Add in the peppers and cook 10 minutes longer. Add in the potatoes, chicken, paprika, and oregano and season with salt and pepper. Toss to coat and serve.

