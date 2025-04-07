FTR Beat Up Adam Copeland at AEW Dynasty

Rated FTR is no longer. During AEW’s Dynasty pay-per-view, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler beat up their teammate Adam Copeland. The three-time AEW World Tag Team Champions have been at odds for several weeks, seemingly teasing a split. That appears to have been a ruse, at least for now. Copeland, Dax, and Cash teamed against the Trios Champions PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta.

FTR turns heel at AEW Dynasty

Yuta was the one to pin the trio for the win. Post-match, things broke down between the three remaining men in the ring. Dax went after Copeland with a DDT, grabbing two chairs from the outside. He was going to perform a con-chair-to, however, Cash stopped him. It was just another ruse because, ultimately, the team turned on Copeland together.

Copeland was assessed by medical staff and taken to the backstage area following the attack. FTR has been a babyface tag team in AEW since the middle of the pandemic, so this will hopefully revitalize them and give more interesting stories. The result was one of many surprising results of the night. On Zero Hour, Anthony Bowens returned and answered Max Caster’s open challenge. He defeated his former Acclaimed tag team partner, hopefully putting him in the rearview to officially kick off his long-awaited singles run.

Elsewhere, Will Ospreay and Kevin Knight’s opening match set the tone for the pay-per-view. While an Ospreay advancement in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament was expected, Knight gave a star-making performance that will mean more for his AEW career long-term than a win in the Owen. Ospreay awaits either Brody King or Konosuke Takeshita in the next round.