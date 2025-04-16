‘FUBUKI Zero in on Holoearth’ Is Fast, Fun, and Funky, but a Short Runtime May Turn Off Some Players (Review)

Sometimes, you just need a game that lets you shut off your brain and smash the attack button. While FUBUKI ~zero in on holoearth~ can be a challenging adventure, it’s also the perfect candidate for this type of play. If you put this on Easy, you can breeze through the adventure in roughly an hour. But if you’re looking for a challenge, which I strongly recommend, this turns into a much more involved affair. Playing like a mix between Mega Man X and Mega Man Zero, FUBUKI is a joyful little game that can offer a significant challenge, but prepare for your thumb to hurt by the time you roll the credits.

‘FUBUKI Zero in on Holoearth’ Looks and Runs Fantastic, With A Great Soundtrack To Boot

One of the first things I need to point out about FUBUKI ~zero in on holoearth~ is how good this game looks. Pixel art can be a very difficult thing to nail, but every part of this game was crafted with meticulous love and devotion to the source material. Every character pops off of the screen, from the titular Fubuki herself to all of her cohorts. Enemy designs are also quirky and adorable while also being easy to spot amid the chaos that unfolds on the screen at any given point in time.

FUKBUKI zero in on holoearth is a very chaotic game. And I mean that in the best way possible. Combining aspects of bullet hell games with tight, responsive Mega Man X-esque gameplay is a very quick way to my heart and soul. FUBUKI delivers on the front from the start. Depending on the difficulty you select, it’s either going to be a walk in the park or the most unforgiving game you’ve ever experienced. After doing a quick run-through on Easy Mode, I had to jump back in on higher difficulties, and that’s where I found my peace.

But even on these more difficult options, the attack button is going to be your best friend. There are plenty of unique moves, as well as special attacks that Fubuki can learn throughout this journey. But slamming on X/Square and keeping on the move is going to be the best way to guarantee survival. It can get extremely overwhelming quickly, so if you’re intimidated by lots of enemies at once, this may not be your jam.

‘FUBUKI zero in on holoearth’ Encourages the Power of Friendship from the Start

One of the most interesting parts of FUBUKI ~zero in on holoearth~ is the companion system. Much like the P.E.T.S. from Mega Man Zero, you can call in some additional firepower if things get a little iffy. Sure, it’s not the most balanced option available, as some of these companions are far more useful than others. But once you find the one that suits your playstyle the best, it’s hard to look back from this. They’re easy to obtain, can help in a pinch, and make even the toughest of battles easier to handle. Just be sure that you’re using them enough.

Fubuki is surprisingly agile, with a dash, a spinning slash, a hovering attack, and more. She’s a very agile and competent assailant, that’s for sure. And seeing as some of the enemies that I faced off against filled the screen with bullets and other projectiles? I needed to be quick on the attack button. While I do wish there was a bit more intricacy to the combat, rather than just slamming on the Attack button until I won, I still had to be quick to dash and dodge to avoid getting wiped out quickly.

The biggest issue with FUBUKI is the runtime. Players can expect to run credits on this in under four hours or so. Granted, there are different difficulties to play through, but more stages would have been appreciated. Especially since the world of HoloLive is, apparently, rather huge. But, if you’re searching for a new way to experience some of your favorite HoloLive characters? You can’t do much better than this. The gameplay is solid, the graphics are great, and the action is hectic.

Verdict: Recommended

FUBUKI ~zero in on holoearth~ is available now on Steam. A code was provided by the publisher for the sake of review. Reviewed on PC.