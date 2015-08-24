Funfetti Tres Leches Recipe

Servings: 8

Ingredients

for the cake mix:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1-1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

5 large eggs, separated

1 cup granulated sugar, separated

1/3 cup whole milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup desired sprinkles

for the milk mix:

1 can coconut milk

1 cup whole milk

1 can sweetened condensed milk

5 makrut lime leaves

Directions

1. Combine flour, baking powder, and salt in a bowl. In the bowl of an electric mixer, beat the egg yolks and 3/4 cup of the sugar until light and fluffy. Add the milk and vanilla to the yolks, and stir until combined. Pour the yolk mixture over the flour, and gently fold together with a rubber spatula.

2. In a clean mixer bowl, whip the whites with the remaining sugar until peaked and glossy. Gently fold into the batter. Fold in the sprinkles.

3. Preheat the oven to 350° degrees F. Grease a 9″ x 13″ pan and line with parchment paper. Pour the batter into the pan and bake until the cake springs back when touched gently in the center.

4. While the cake is baking, bring the coconut milk, milk, and lime leaves up to a boil, then remove from heat. Stir in the sweetened condensed milk. Strain before using.

5. Allow to cool in the pan for five minutes, then poke the entire surface with a toothpick. Pour the milk mixture over the cake and allow it to soak in. Refrigerate until cold before serving.

From Chef’s Night Out: Callie Speer