Fur-Covered Kentucky Man Arrested After Allegedly Having Sex With a Deer

A man in Daviess County in Kentucky who was clearly striking out on the dating apps is behind bars after police say he was allegedly found, ahem, engaging in a sexual act with a dead deer alongside a road.

As reported by Kentucky’s WEHT, the Central City Police Department was made aware of the incident after a driver traveling through Muhlenberg County called 911. The caller reported seeing a man on the side of the road who appeared to be having sexual intercourse with a deer carcass. A sight that, while I’ve never witnessed it myself, seems pretty unmistakable. I likely wouldn’t assume he was giving it CPR.

Videos by VICE

When officers responded to the scene, they say they found the suspect allegedly covered in the animal’s blood and fur. Authorities later identified him as Allen Osborne. He was arrested and transported to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.

Allen Osborne

Kentucky Man Covered In Fur Arrested After Allegedly Having Sex With a Deer

Osborne has been charged with sexual crimes against animals. Police have not released additional details about what led up to the encounter or whether other charges could follow. Investigators also have not disclosed how long the deer had been dead before officers arrived, a detail that might make a difference to the police, but as a civilian seems like a bit of nuance that isn’t exactly necessary in this instance.

For those of you who think Kentucky is a lawless haven for animal dead letters, take heart, and know that under Kentucky law, sexual conduct involving animals is considered a criminal offense. That’s regardless of whether the animal is alive or not. It’s up to prosecutors now to determine how the case will move through the court system.

Though I assume it will be held as far away as possible, on a stick with one hand while squeezing the nostrils tight with the other.