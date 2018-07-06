Future’s ‘BEASTMODE 2’ Is Finally Here

Future has released BEASTMODE 2, the long-awaited follow-up to 2015’s acclaimed Beast Mode mixtape. The nine-song project dropped out of the blue late Thursday night. Zaytoven and the late Seth Firkins, who worked as Future’s sound designer before his death last October, are listed as executive producers. Young Scooter returns for a guest verse, but it’s just Future’s voice otherwise.

In an interview with The Fader, published late last night, Zaytoven offered some insight into the process behind BEASTMODE 2. Future’s been teasing a sequel to the original Beast Mode since 2015, and Zaytoven says that the project’s been in the works ever since: “When people would ask me what’s up with the project, I was always letting ‘em know that the music was done, we had more than enough music for it, it was just about when was the time to drop it.” He says there were about 100 songs considered this time around.

Zaytoven adds that Future decided to release the project today because the public’s interest was piqued by the duo collaborating on the Superfly soundtrack’s “Walk On Minks” and Trapholizay‘s “Mo Reala.”

