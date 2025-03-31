Gail Kim Breaks Silence Following Shocking TNA Firing

Last week, TNA fired Gail Kim, a women’s wrestling veteran and advocate in front of and behind the camera. The news came as a shock to the professional wrestling world because Kim has the respect of many wrestling locker rooms, including TNA. While she spent time in the ring helping elevate the Knockouts division, she worked in backstage roles pushing for opportunities for women.

According to Fightful Select, her firing also sparked outrage in the TNA locker room. One undiclosed talent claims they’ll be leaving at the end of their deal. In addition, offers from multiple companies are likely. While Kim’s release was shocking, several other personnel changes took place. The other releases include several longtime/high-ranking Anthem employees like Ariel Shnerner, Rob Klingman, and Michael Shewchenko.

Gail Kim Speaks Out About TNA Firing

“Just wanted to say thank you to the fans, friends, and especially my peers for all the support you have given me over the last few days,” Kim shared in a social media post. “I’ve received such an enormous amount of love and it really has helped process this change for me. More than anything I am grateful for all the years and opportunities I was given to help build something I always dreamed of.

The KO division is and will always be my heart and all the women who were a part of it. Thanks to the incredibly hard working and passionate TNA talent & crew that I have had the pleasure of working with. This will not end my passion or my love for wrestling and this is not the end of Gail Kim in the wrestling world.

You don’t put in 17 years in one company and stop when you are this passionate. I look forward to sharing my journey and am taking some time for myself and prepare for what’s ahead. Looking forward to the future.”

During her time with TNA/IMPACT, Kim became a seven-time Knockouts World Champion and held the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championships with Madison Rayne.