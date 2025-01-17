WWE and TNA Announce Historic Multi-Year Partnership

TNA and WWE announce an expansion of their existing relationship with a multi-year partnership.

In 2022 Mickie James kicked the door open when she appeared in the women’s Royal Rumble as TNA Knockouts Champion. In 2024 Jordynne Grace shocked the world when she appeared in the Royal Rumble. From there, NXT and TNA stars began crossing over which remains consistent today.

WWE AND TNA ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP

However, now they’re making the partnership official. According to both companies, talent will still cross over on weekly programming. Now, you’ll be able to see them on select WWE PLEs and TNA pay-per-views, too. Following the announcement, a new ad for TNA’s Genesis pay-per-view is teasing NXT stars.

“This historic relationship demonstrates that collaboration and competition do not have to be mutually exclusive,” said Ariel Shnerer, Senior Vice President of Content & Distribution for TNA Wrestling and Anthem Sports & Entertainment. “Our partnership allows the TNA Wrestling brand and its incredible athletes to reach a significantly wider audience, while giving WWE and NXT stars an opportunity to cross the line and gain valuable experience, as they join forces with one of the most talented rosters in professional wrestling today. The response to our collaboration over the past year has been tremendous and both companies have benefited, but the fans have reaped the greatest rewards from this talent crossover and working relationship.”

“We look forward to growing and evolving our partnership with TNA Wrestling and its outstanding group of athletes by creating new opportunities to further the development of our talent and to elevate the viewer experience at home,” said WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels.

With Royal Rumble season right around the corner, this announcement is no surprise. The PLE is restoring that unexpected feeling, so theoretically, anything can happen! Joe Hendry’s music hitting is a possibility. Grace re-appearing is also likely — these are two stars WWE has spoken highly of. The Rascalz story re-hashing is another net positive TNA and WWE benefited from.