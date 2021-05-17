These Photos Show the Horror of Life in Gaza Right Now

Israeli airstrikes have continued against targets in the Gaza Strip, and the death toll is rising.

According to health officials in Gaza, 198 people have died since this latest round of strikes began, and around 1,300 have been injured. In Israel, ten people have been killed by rockets fired by Palestinian militants from Gaza.

These photos, taken on Sunday May 16 within Gaza, give a glimpse of what life is like inside the densely populated coastal strip.

A streak of light appears as Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets fired by Palestinian militants from the Gaza Strip. Photo: MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images

A Palestinian survivor of an Israeli airstrike mourns his children, who did not survive. Photo: Fatima Shbair/Getty Images

Bodies are transported to the morgue after airstrikes hit buildings in the al-Rimal neighbourhood of Gaza City. Photo: Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A teddy bear is removed from debris as search and rescue workers look for survivors following an Israeli airstrike. Photo: Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Women mourn for relatives killed in an Israeli air raid after inspecting their bodies at a hospital in Gaza City. Photo: Fatima Shbair/Getty Images

A Palestinian child receives treatment in hospital after being wounded in an overnight airstrike. Photo: Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Women await the arrival of the bodies of their relatives who were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City. Photo: Fatima Shbair/Getty Images

A fireball erupts from a building in Gaza City following an Israeli airstrike. Photo: BASHAR TALEB/AFP via Getty Images

A Palestinian boy carries his cat after his family’s home was destroyed in an airstrike. Photo: Momen Faiz/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A Palestinian man weeps after victims of an Israeli air raid were removed from beneath the rubble of a destroyed home. Photo: Momen Faiz/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Civil defence workers search for survivors in the rubble of a destroyed house after an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City. Photo: Ahmed Zakot/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Five-month-old Omer Hadidi, who lost his mother and siblings in an Israeli airstrike upon the Shati Refugee Camp, is treated at Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. Photo: Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images