Gen Z Is Choosing Tea Over Booze When They’re Stressed

Turns out the answer to Gen Z’s stress isn’t at the bottom of a wine glass—it’s in a teacup.

A new survey of 2,000 UK adults born after 1997 found that when feeling stressed, 42 percent of young Brits turn to tea, while just 23 percent reach for alcohol. Move over, hangovers—Gen Z is brewing up something a little calmer.

The study, launched as part of Guide Dogs’ Make Every Cuppa Count campaign, paints a surprisingly wholesome picture of Britain’s youngest adults.

Not only is tea winning over booze, but 33 percent of respondents also said they’d rather attend a tea party than a boozy brunch. Almost one in three said they’ve actually been to a tea party in the past year—and 26 percent of those attendees claimed it was more fun than a typical night out.

“Whether it’s catching up over a cuppa, making plans or reminiscing on old times, tea really is the go-to drink,” said Sophie Crompton, fundraising manager at Guide Dogs. “Our research shows that Gen Zers really want to connect with their loved ones and colleagues more than they do currently.”

According to the study, 81 percent of young people said sipping tea is a great way to catch up with friends, family, or coworkers. And 68 percent admitted they wish they had more chances to do just that.

Tea’s dominance isn’t limited to stress relief. It’s the go-to morning drink for Gen Z (43 percent), outranking coffee (34 percent) as the beverage of choice. English breakfast tea reigned supreme, with chai and green tea trailing far behind.

This new Gen T energy isn’t just about quiet mornings and cozy mugs—it’s also a vibe shift. Gen Z seems more interested in bonding than blacking out, more Earl Grey than espresso martini. And it shows: 76 percent of respondents agreed that tea parties are a great way to raise money for a good cause. Which is exactly what Make Every Cuppa Count is all about.

The study even asked who Gen Z would invite to their dream tea party. Zendaya topped the list (15 percent), followed by David Attenborough (14 percent) and Sabrina Carpenter (12 percent). That tracks.

So while your gran might’ve hosted a tea party out of tradition, Gen Z is bringing it back by choice. And they’re doing it for their sanity—and maybe even for charity.