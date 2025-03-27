4 Genius Songs Paul McCartney Wrote After 50

When Paul McCartney co-founded the Beatles with his fellow Liverpool mates, he was still just in his late teens. Born on June 18, 1942, McCartney began his Hall of Fame rock group in 1960. Partnered with John Lennon, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr, the group would, of course, go on to produce incomparable songs like “Yesterday” and “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds.”

But just after a decade together, the group broke up in 1970. And a decade after that, Lennon was killed, snuffing out any chance at a reunion. Ever since 1970, McCartney has released songs and records. Whether in a band like Wings or as a soloist, the songs often feature lovely melodies, heartfelt lyrics, and McCartney’s seemingly effortless sense of getting into your eardrums and fixing a home.

Videos by VICE

Here, though, we wanted to explore a quartet of tracks from the former Beatle that he wrote and recorded after his 50th birthday. For someone who came into fame at such a young age, he sure kept the fires stoked well into adulthood. Indeed, these are four genius songs Paul McCartney wrote after turning 50 years old.

“Hope of Deliverance” from Off the Ground (1992)

Recorded a month after his 50th birthday and released later that year as the lead single from the former Mop Top’s 1992 solo LP, Off the Ground, this track is built on a feeling. A Latin-style drum beat mixes with a passionate vocal melody from McCartney. And the result is a tune that appeared on charts all over the world, from No. 18 on the UK Singles Chart to top-five appearances in countries like Canada, Italy, Norway, and Germany. Throughout the tune, McCartney sings about a hope of deliverance. But whether that should come via the object of his affection or a Higher Power is left up to the listener to interpret.

Play video

“Flaming Pie” from Flaming Pie (1997)

Released when McCartney was 55 years old, this title track from his 1997 solo LP showcases something that McCartney is just excellent at: belting out blues-rock lyrics from a rhythmic piano. The man was a huge star, but he may have missed his calling as a saloon singer in the Old West. Give him a chunky piano beat, and McCartney can weave stories galore or offer the wisdom you’ve always needed. That is very much the case on this almost-ragtime track.

Play video

“Riding to Vanity Fair” from Chaos and Creation in the Backyard (2005)

Released some 20 years ago when the former Fab Four member was in his 60s (today he is 82 years old), this track is solemn and reflective. One of those moody tracks that seems almost like a diary entry than a piece of music, this tune is part-eerie and part-hopeless. The singer’s heart is broken. He’s embattled and hurting. But maybe there’s a chance at salvation, McCartney sings. There is a way he can take a different point of view and re-focus on himself as the person who matters most in his mind. A very worthy, noble decision.

Play video

“Ever Present Past” from Memory Almost Full (2007)

This sticky tune shows McCartney stepping into a new side of himself. He’s both looking at his past and trying to escape. But how can that even be possible? When you’re a former Beatle, how can you be anything else? So, he plays with that idea here. And the music video for the tune shows McCartney dancing amongst a museum full of friends, some of whom are also himself. It’s a mind-twisting work of art that shows the artist behind his honest self.