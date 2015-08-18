Get “Dancing Again” with Eats Everything’s New Video

While Eats Everything might be known primarily for his globetrotting DJ sets, the artist known to his mum as Dan Pearce has never shied away from the studio, proving himself to be an adept producer of solidly chunky house that gets parties going.

Eats has clearly spent a few nights with his software collection recently and has served up the judiciously funky “Dancing Again” — and we’ve got the premier of the video exclusively here on THUMP. “Dancing Again” is proof that simplicity is perfection. It’s a lithe club ready cut that’s sure to kill dancefloors the world round for the rest of the year and is set for release on Discolsure’s Method White label. Directed by Studio Moross the video is a trippy take on the lyric format and we’ve spent hours now just sat there staring at it. Check out the video and Eats’ thoughts on the track below.

“”Dancing Again” was born from playing at Bugged Out Weekender a few years back. I was playing my version of Ron Costa — Gez Uri and Breach had given me a copy of his track “Jack”. I think I was one of the first to have it and I just stuck the Jack vocal over the Ron Costa thing on the fly and when it dropped the place went mental.

From that, shit-loads of people kept sending me videos asking what this track was, so I thought fuck it, went into the studio and fucked about more with the Ron Costa record and put the Jack vocal on top and made it into an edit, which became the highlight of mine and a lot of my DJ friends sets.

Forward on a year and Tiga & Audion – “Lets Go Dancing” had just surfaced and it was massive. “Jack” was obviously a chart song by then so I had stopped playing it. I heard “Lets Go Dancing” and thought this could replace the Jack vocal So I messaged the lovely Tiga, asked for the a cappella and he obliged. I went back in the studio, edited the ‘Jack’ track with the Tiga vocal and the behemoth was born. So many people have been asking for this record so Disclosure and the Method boys came up with a plan to release it. All parties involved, Ron Costa, Tiga & Audion have all made the process of getting this record out to the people and now it’s here and I hope people like it!”

