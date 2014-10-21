Get Lost in Maya Jane Coles’ New Track “In Dark, In Day” While You Stare at Morphing Shapes

London deep-house queen Maya Jane Coles is finally back with some fresh material in the form of new EP “In Dark, In Day,” a collaboration with fellow British-duo GAPS, who are made up of musicians Rachel Butt and Ed Critchley.

The title track, produced by Coles, features intriguing contributions from GAPS mainly in the form of Rachel Butt’s melancholic vocals layered upon atmospheric guitar work from her fellow Critchley. All the track’s different elements are interwoven by Maya in perfect form, and she compliments her collaboraters’ additions with a serving of spacey oscillating synths and looping bleeps.

“In Dark, In Day” was released by Maya’s own imprint I/AM/ME and is available now via iTunes and Beatport.

