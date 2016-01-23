Get The Hell out of Here with this Madness, Dele Alli

This, from Dele Alli is so damn good it’s like a drug, and it will probably be illegal soon. Tottenham beat Crystal Palace 3-1, but it was Alli that broke a 1-1 draw in the 84th minute with an absolutely stupid bit of skill. While Palace appeared to be expecting a cross to the front of the net, Harry Kane sent one over to Christian Eriksen on the other side of the pitch. Eriksen headed the ball over to Alli and Alli went to work. He controlled the header with his left foot, juggled it over his head to avoid a defender and then spun around and hit an absolute laser off the volley. The shot actually curled around Palace’s Scott Dann and back inside the near post.

[NBC]