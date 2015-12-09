Get To Know Gqom with an Exclusive Track from Dominowe

A few weeks ago now we looked at the emerging Gqom scene, beaming and booming out of South Africa. If you had your interest piqued by it, or the film Noisey made with Stormzy, you’re in luck.

Early next year, Gqom’s first thorough UK-available compilation, the aptly titled Gqom Oh! The Sound of Durban Vol.1, drops on the Gqom Oh! label. Featuring 19 tracks worth of low-slung, dark, fractured house, it’s a perfect opportunity to investigate exactly what’s going down in one of the hottest genres around.

Because we’re really nice, we’re bringing you an exclusive listen to compilation cut “Africa’s Cry” by Dominowe. It’s a spooky, late-night clarion call and we can’t get enough of it. Check it out below.

Tracklist:

01. Intro “It Is Gqom”

02. Dominowe – Africa’s Cry

03. Forgotten Souls feat. Formation Boyz – Hhaibo (Remix)

04. Dj Mabheko – Syagwaba (704 gqomu)

05. Emo Kid & Dj Bradolz – IYona

06. Citizen Boy – Tribute to DSB

07. Cruel Boyz – Umeqo Emagqomini (Dub Mix)

08. Citizen Boy – Ghetto Mafia – (club mix)

09. Formation shout out

10. Formation Boyz – Zulu war

11. TLC Fam – June Bani Bani (dbn dance)

12. Julz Da DeeJay – Gunz & Soulz

13. Forgotten Souls – Sgubhu 6 (Gqom Edit)

14. Emo Kid – Table Funk

15. Gqom outro

BONUS TRACKS DIGITAL ONLY

16. Cruel Boys – Cruel Dance Remake

17. Formation Boyz – Jungle Anthem

18. Mafia Boyz – 6 To 6

19. TLC Fam – Skim Sam (dbn dance)

Gqom Oh! The Sound of Durban Vol.1, is out on Gqom Oh on January 29th.

