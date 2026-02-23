Ghost Announces Break After Skeletour Concludes, Frontman Tobias Forge Says ‘I Need to Be Home’

Ghost has been on a massive tour in support of their 2025 album Skeletá, but the Skeletour comes to an end tonight, February 23, 2026, in California. After that, the Swedish rockers announced they’re taking a break, as frontman Tobias Forge admitted he wants to be home with his wife and two children.

Speaking to the Full Metal Jackie radio show over the weekend of February 21, Forge shared insights into his mindset at the tour’s conclusion. Notably, he expressed a great need to be with his family after many years of feeling like he had one foot out the door.

“I’ve had two kids waiting at home with my wife for 15 years, and maybe that says something about me that it wasn’t a pushing enough factor during those years,” he admitted. “Believe me, I felt bad. But I’ve definitely come to a point where … I feel physically and mentally I need to be home, simply because they’re 17, they’re not gonna be around for an eon.”

Forge and his wife, Boel Forge, have twins, son Morris and daughter Minou. The two have even been featured on at least two Ghost songs with their father. But on top of the need for family, Forge expressed that he just doesn’t have any new ideas for the band right now.

Tobias Forge Admits He Doesn’t ‘Have an Idea’ For Ghost’s Next Project

When speaking about what’s next for Ghost after the conclusion of their tour, Tobias Forge admitted that he doesn’t know. For right now, the band is taking a break, seemingly to rest, recover, and find new inspiration.

“Imagine you being a house builder, and you draw up houses, great ideas,” said Forge, speaking on the creative process. “But you’re also doing the permits, and you’re also doing the tiles, and you’re building everything, and you’re sewing up all that s*** and putting it all together.

“I don’t simply have an idea. And I’m out of tiles. I’m out of wood. I just don’t have it,” he continued. “So the only way for me to come up with a new idea and get some new inspiration is to just step away. It is as simple as that.” He then added, “But it doesn’t mean that I’m not doing anything.”

“I Have So Many Ideas, and I Don’t Want to Lose Speed”

For Ghost fans who are worried about the band’s fate, you may have to sit tight for a while. Tobias Forge has several projects in the works, but Ghost is taking a backseat for the moment. He spoke of two film projects and another album he recorded before the tour, but didn’t share any further details. However, he did share that he’s picking up hobbies that fell by the wayside during Ghost’s monumental rise to fame.

“Luckily, my family has been very supportive of that,” he said about the band’s rise. “They know that in order to sort of make this happen, I need to do this.”

He continued, “And over the years I’ve been very worried about momentum and just keeping it going because I have so many ideas and I don’t wanna lose speed. And I just came to a point where I’m, like, I’m actually fine if the momentum is not there. It’s cool. I’m good. I feel good about that. If I lose it, okay.”

Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images