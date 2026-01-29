Ghost Accused of Cursing the Orlando Magic With ‘Satanic’ Rock Concert One Night Before the Team Suffered Blowout Homecourt Loss

Those lovable, masked Sweeds in Ghost are being accused of some unholy spiritual crimes. The band played a show at Orlando’s Kia Center on January 21, 2026, and at least one employee has surmised that they might have cursed the team with their “satanic” concerts.

“Why do they think this?” I’m glad you asked. It’s because the following night, the Magic suffered a terrible homecourt loss to the Charlotte Hornets. In a since-deleted Reddit post, the anonymous employee shared their experience working the Ghost concert. They relayed what they saw led them to believe the band may have hexed the Kia Center.

Videos by VICE

The post headline read “Kia Center Needs Holy Water,” as per a post shared by The Noise on social media. “So I work at Kia,” the post read. “The night before we got blown out by Charlotte there was a concert there by this rock band called Ghost & I’m not even exaggerating super satanic vibes.”

Ghost: Now with the power to hex your favorite basketball team

Going on to describe the concert’s visuals, the individual criticized what they saw. They labeled it “devil imagery” with a stained-glass church setup.” They complained about people chanting “Lucifer” and “all types of weird s*** I’m not into at all.” The person then added, “I was mad as hell I was forced to sit through that lol.”

Finally, they offered their opinion on how this might have caused the Magic to lose to the Hornets so badly. “So my theory is that whatever energy they left in the building carried over into the game because there’s no other explanation for how bad we looked,” they guessed. “Is this a valid excuse or are we just inconsistent af?”

Ghost has yet to respond to the accusations. Considering the Magic’s record is far from spotless, though, I’d say you can chalk this up to the team choking rather than being jinxed. Find Ghost’s remaining tour dates below.

01/28 Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

01/30 Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

01/31 Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

02/02 Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

02/04 Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

02/05 Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center Arena

02/07 Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

02/10 Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

02/12 Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

02/14 Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

02/15 Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

02/17 Portland, OR @ Moda Center

02/20 Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

02/21 Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

02/23 Inglewood, CA @ Intuit Dome