You Can Send People Who Ghost You These Blank Sweetheart Candies

It’s a harmless FU. One could even say it’s a bit of a sweet thing to do. Certainly, it’s less harmful than the act that inspired your sweet revenge. Ghosting sucks. It’s the coward’s way out, and almost all of us have experienced it.

Sweethearts, those heart-shaped wafer candies we identify most with Valentine’s Day, just launched a limited-edition aimed right at ghosters. Ghosted Sweethearts run $8 per 0.9 oz. box of candies, but like Halloween, they’re set to disappear after October 31. Get ’em now if you want ’em.

sweet satisfaction

Aside from the obvious choice of buying yourselves a pack or two to either give away or eat yourself, the shtick seems to be that you’d buy a pack and input the ghoster’s address, and then Sweethearts will send it straight to them.

After all, it stands to reason that if the person ghosted you, then you probably won’t have much success convincing them to meet up with you just so that you can give them a passive-aggressive gift. And if you don’t have the person’s address?

“If you don’t have their address, choose ‘SEND ONE’ and we’ll email you a link you can DM them to redeem their box via txt (sic), social or over your dating app,” reads the Ghosted Sweethearts’ marketing language.

The spooky thing about the Ghosted Sweethearts is that these redemption codes expire at 11:59 p.m. on October 31. There isn’t any information that says whether they mean 11:59 p.m. Eastern Standard Time or 11:59 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. Perhaps it’s the little-used Atlantic Standard Time. Who’s to say?

I’d call it fairly optimistic that a person who receives a random text from a candy company will click the link, input their address, and then wait eagerly while a 0.9 oz. box of candy makes its way to them through the mail.

Then again, free candy is free candy.