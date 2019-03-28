Giggs Joins Solange and Chance the Rapper for Lovebox 2019

It wouldn’t be the UK festival line-up announcement rush without the promise of Lovebox’s ridiculously strong crop of booked acts. The London festival, in more than ten years of partying, has managed to cultivate an event that somehow holds both your casual music fan crowd, here for the selfies and glitter, and your right-down-the-front, shouting along with every word superfans. Part of that comes from curating a load of genres in one space, pulling in major talent from both the UK and beyond, and letting that smorgasbord naturally co-exist.

This year, that sees headliners Chance the Rapper (!) and Solange (!!) joined by king of UK road rap, Giggs, who’s now confirmed to play the main stage on Saturday 13 July. Across both the Friday and Saturday, you’ll also be able to catch: Four Tet, Slowthai, Annie Mac, H.E.R., Brockhampton (both UK exclusives), Cupcakke, Vanjess, Loyle Carner and loooads more. Well, that’ll only happen if you get yourself a ticket – those are still going here. Go on. If you missed Solange the last time she played Lovebox, on our Noisey stage in 2017, then this is your chance. It comes with the added benefit of you having the chance to nail the rhythmic timing as you scream along to every repetition of “I SAW THINGS… I IMAGINED.” And what a gift that is.

Lovebox Festival returns to its Gunnersbury Park site in west London, where the festival relocated last year, from Friday 12 July to Saturday 13 July.

