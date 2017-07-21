Gin & Tonic Recipe

“This tastes best in the summertime on a hot afternoon.”

Servings: 1

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 5 minutes

Videos by VICE

Ingredients

1 jigger Beefeater gin

3 each quality ice cubes

quality tonic water, to fill glass

one each lemon wedge

angostura bitters (optional)

Directions

Add a jigger of Beefeater gin to a chilled Collins glass. Lower in three ice cubes, making sure not to drop them and splash the gin. Pour the tonic water over the top, filling the glass up to the top. You want a 2-to-4 ratio of gin to tonic water. If you want to make a pink gin and tonic, add a few dashes of angostura bitters, until the drink takes on a very faint pink-orange hue.

From How-To: Make a Gin and Tonic

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.