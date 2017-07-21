Gin & Tonic Recipe

“This tastes best in the summertime on a hot afternoon.”
Servings: 1
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
1 jigger Beefeater gin
3 each quality ice cubes
quality tonic water, to fill glass
one each lemon wedge
angostura bitters (optional)
Directions
- Add a jigger of Beefeater gin to a chilled Collins glass.
- Lower in three ice cubes, making sure not to drop them and splash the gin.
- Pour the tonic water over the top, filling the glass up to the top. You want a 2-to-4 ratio of gin to tonic water.
- If you want to make a pink gin and tonic, add a few dashes of angostura bitters, until the drink takes on a very faint pink-orange hue.
