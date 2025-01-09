The Girl Scouts Are Dropping 2 Popular Cookie Flavors, and I’m Devastated

It’s a sad, sad day. Two Girl Scout cookie flavors are officially being dropped this year: Toast-Yay! and S’mores.

Toast-Yay! cookies are “yummy toast-shaped cookies full of French toast flavor and dipped in delicious icing”—aka literal heaven. The S’mores cookies, on the other hand, are “crunchy graham sandwich cookies with chocolate and marshmallow filling,” offering a taste of summertime year-round, according to the Girl Scouts website.

Both are delicious. Not that it matters anymore.

A Girl Scouts spokesperson said discontinuing Toast-Yay! and Girl Scout S’mores cookies “may lead to something new and delicious.” Obviously, she’s just trying to sugar-coat the bad news.

But don’t worry—other popular cookie flavors are still available, including the famous Thin Mints, Samoas/Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs, Adventurefuls, Caramel Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter Sandwich/Do-si-dos, Lemonades, Lemon-Ups, Toffee-tastic and Trefoils.

And even if you were a Toast-Yay! or S’mores stan, you can still make a positive impact by purchasing one of the above flavors (or one of the new ones, whenever they’re released).

“Girl Scout Cookie season is about so much more than selling the iconic cookies people know and love,” Girl Scouts of the USA Chief Revenue Officer Wendy Lou said in a news release. “The funds girls earn throughout the season directly power girls’ journeys in leadership, entrepreneurship, and community building.”

Yeah, yeah, yeah.

“The sweet success of each sale is a testament to how much girls can change the world when they put their minds to it,” Lou continued.

Fine. I’ll still support the Girl Scouts.