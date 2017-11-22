Goat Cheese Pumpkin Pie Recipe

Servings: 8

Prep time: 30 minutes

Total time: 6 hours 30 minutes

Ingredients



for the almond-rosemary crust:

2 (5.25‑ounce|149-gram) packages Anna’s Almond Thins (or any similarly thin almond cookie)

2 tablespoons fresh rosemary, chopped

1 teaspoon kosher salt

10 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled a bit



for the goat cheese–pumpkin filling:

1 (15‑ounce|425-gram) can pumpkin purée (not pumpkin pie filling)

8 ounces|227 grams soft goat cheese, at room temperature

4 ounces|113 grams cream cheese, at room temperature

5 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled a bit

1 ½ cups confectioners’ sugar, sifted, plus more to garnish

1 ½ teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

½ teaspoon kosher salt

Directions

Make the Crust: Heat the oven to 350°F. Pulse the cookies, rosemary, and salt in a food processor until combined. With the processor running, slowly drizzle in the melted butter and run until well combined. The dough should hold together when pinched. Press the dough firmly into a 10‑inch round by 2‑inch deep tart pan with a removable bottom. Place a cookie sheet on the bottom rack of the oven to catch any butter that leaks out and bake the crust for 15 minutes. When the crust is cool enough to touch but still warm enough to be pliable, fix any imperfections and set it aside to cool. Make the Filling: Combine all of the ingredients in a bowl and puree with a handheld blender (or use a countertop blender) until very smooth; it takes a good amount of whipping at high speed to get all the clumps out. Scoop into the cooled, baked piecrust and smooth the top. Cover and refrigerate for at least 6 hours, or preferably overnight. Dust with confectioners’ sugar before serving.

