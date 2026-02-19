God of War Remake Features Leak – New Combat System Confirmed, But Next Mainline Game Could Be Years Away

New details about the God of War Remake have recently been leaked. According to the voice actor of Kratos, the trilogy remakes will feature new gameplay among other major improvements. However, a new leak has also revealed that the next God of War title after Ragnarok might not be released for years.

God of War Remake Will Feature New Combat System, According to Christopher Judge

Screenshot: PlayStation

When the God of War Remake was first announced at the February Sony State of Play, not a lot was known about the project. Outside of a flashy title sequence, the surprising trilogy remakes had little information shared about them. However, a recent interview with Kratos voice actor Christopher Judge has revealed details about several God of War Remake features that were previously unknown.

Videos by VICE

Judge apparently revealed the information after a fan asked him a question at a recent convention appearance. “TC Carson is going to be in them. It’s not a reboot. But they are going to put all new technology in it. They are going to add more stuff, like a new fighting system.” Based on this, it appears the new God of War Remake will not only feature new graphics, but an overhauled combat system as well.

Screenshot: PlayStation

Interestingly, after Christopher Judge confirmed he’s not in the God of War Remake, he hinted at when his next project will be announced. “You will be hearing about what we’re doing, probably late Summer.” At first, many assumed this meant the next God of War game after Ragnarok. However, one insider claims it’s a different IP.

Next God of War Game After Ragnarok Could Be Years Away

Screenshot: PlayStation

Following Christopher Judge’s comments about Sony Santa Monica’s next project being revealed in Late Summer 2026, a leaker responded saying it isn’t God of War. The exchange happened on the gaming enthusiast forum ResetEra when a user wrote, “It’ll have been 5 years since Ragnarok in 2027, perfect time as any to release the next mainline entry.”

Insider Ashhong then replied to the post stating, “don’t hold your breath.” While that might not seem like a lot of information, the account reportedly has a history of accurate Sony Santa Monica leaks. In fact, several major journalists have seemingly corroborated their previous posts about the studio. Based on that, it seems like the next project being announced in Summer 2026 won’t be God of War.

Screenshot: PlayStation

There have also been rumors that the next Sony Santa Monica title is from Cory Barlog. According to these “leaks” its claimed to be a new IP. Well, the leak actually says it’s an older property that will “feel like a new IP.” Whatever that means.

Interestingly, whatever the project is, it appears Christopher Judge is a part of it? Although at this point it’s hard to say what he meant in the fan exchange. PlayStation fans might be speculating too much. Still, it does appear that the next mainline God of War title is not coming out anytime soon.