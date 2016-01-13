‘Goldeneye 007’ Gets an Unreal Makeover

Dust off your N64 cartridges and polygonal pistols because this ressurection of the classic Goldeneye 007 will make you want to call in sick to work and spend the day gaming like it’s 1997. Sheffield Hallam University Masters student Jude Wilson created the two-minute video showing off his sleek new version of the infamous “Facility” map by way of Unreal Engine 4. He moves the camera along walls and behind boxes, so the tour feels a little more like Time Crisis than the all-out chaos of a Goldeneye shootemup, but it’s an excellent way to see the righteous attention to detail he’s put into every floor tile, rivet, and fire extinguisher.

Part of what makes this Unreal-ized version of Goldeneye 007 so exciting is that the brand itself has been stuck in development purgatory since 2011’s Goldeneye: Reloaded was released. Original developer Rare says it might find a way to work on a remake, but for now, Wilson’s Unreal Engine 4 creation is all we’ve got—but damn, it’s beautiful.

Goldeneye joins Pokémon, Mario, and The Legend of Zelda amongst the ranks of nostalgia-inducing classics reimagined with modern digital technology. It’s hard not to wonder what 90s innovators like Satoshi Tajiri or Martin Hollis would have been able to accomplish with the wealth of design softwares available today. But even more exciting is what ideas creators like Wilson will build with access to these powerful tools and their own ingenuity.

Check out how Wilson’s version of Goldeneye 007 compares to the original in the images, video, and GIFs below.

